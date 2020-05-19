|
Jerry Lopez
Las Cruces - JERRY HERNANDEZ LOPEZ, age 52, passed away May 15, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. Jerry was born on January 28, 1968 to Alfredo and Vicenta Lopez. As a lifelong resident of Las Cruces he was self-employed and managed JL Style Limousines. He was also certified as a Diesel Technician through UTI.
He is survived by his wife and long time companion, Prena Lopez, daughter, Jelienadena McGary Lopez and son-in-law, David Elizalde of Las Cruces, stepson, Nicholas Bryan McGary, brother, Alfred Lopez, of las Cruces, Three sisters; Delia Chavarria (Guadalupe) of Bernalillo, Ida Holguin (Rex) and Jenny Gonzales of Las Cruces. Also a grandson Davian Mathew Elizalde.
Jerry was preceded in Death by his parents, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted. Live stream will begin at 10:00 AM Friday, May 22, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association
