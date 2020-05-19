Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
Jerry Lopez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Live stream
at www.bacastream.com
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lopez Obituary
Jerry Lopez

Las Cruces - JERRY HERNANDEZ LOPEZ, age 52, passed away May 15, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. Jerry was born on January 28, 1968 to Alfredo and Vicenta Lopez. As a lifelong resident of Las Cruces he was self-employed and managed JL Style Limousines. He was also certified as a Diesel Technician through UTI.

He is survived by his wife and long time companion, Prena Lopez, daughter, Jelienadena McGary Lopez and son-in-law, David Elizalde of Las Cruces, stepson, Nicholas Bryan McGary, brother, Alfred Lopez, of las Cruces, Three sisters; Delia Chavarria (Guadalupe) of Bernalillo, Ida Holguin (Rex) and Jenny Gonzales of Las Cruces. Also a grandson Davian Mathew Elizalde.

Jerry was preceded in Death by his parents, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted. Live stream will begin at 10:00 AM Friday, May 22, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -