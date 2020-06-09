I love you Uncle Jerry, your passing came too soon!
God received another angel And will now be watching over us from heaven.
Your memories will never be forgotten and you will live on in my heart
Jerry Osburn
Las Cruces - JERRY OSBURN, age 77, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Joanne; three children, Daniel, Julian and Suzanne Osburn; six grandchildren; and a brother, Tom Osburn (Norma). At his request cremation will take place and a private service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. A Memorial Service for family and friend will be scheduled at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.