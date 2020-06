Jerry OsburnLas Cruces - JERRY OSBURN, age 77, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Joanne; three children, Daniel, Julian and Suzanne Osburn; six grandchildren; and a brother, Tom Osburn (Norma). At his request cremation will take place and a private service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. A Memorial Service for family and friend will be scheduled at a later date.Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com