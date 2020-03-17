|
Jesus Banuelas Arrieta
Las Cruces - Jesus Banuelas Arrieta, a beloved father and grandfather, entered into eternal life on the morning of March 13, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, at the age of 92. Jesus was born in El Pueblito, Mexico, on February 15, 1928, and married Manuela Sanchez Arrieta on September 23, 1953. Shortly after marriage, and carrying only their first-born son, the couple immigrated to Deming, New Mexico in 1954. Together, Jesus and Manuela established a family of six sons and one daughter. Guided by faith and empowered by a third grade Mexican education, this young family set out to educate their young sons with a love of labor over the fields of the Mesilla Valley, propelling two of their sons into law school, one son into a U.S. Air Force career and the remaining sons into specialized crafts. Never satisfied that their work was done, Jesus and Manuela helped raise their children's children, inspiring them to learn Spanish, continue their education and to always visit "Abuela" and "Lito". Jesus was preceded in death by his wife, Manuela in 2014. Like Manuela, Jesus has left an indelible imprint of positive inspiration for his children, grandchilden and great grandchildren. Also left in the wake of his absence, are innumerable friends and acquaintances who have been touched at one time or another by this generous and kind man.
Jesus joins his wife Manuela, his daughter Norma and sons Robert and Arael in eternal life. Left behind are sons: Jose Luis of Las Cruces, Jesus (Marsha) of Cocoa Beach, Florida, Manuel of Las Cruces and Victor (Norma) of Las Cruces. Jesus and Manuela also raised two of their grandchildren as their own: Melinda Nino (Juan), and Eric Fernandez of Las Cruces, whose mother is joined in eternal life by Jesus and Manuela. Other survivors include 13 grandchildren: Jonathan, Josef, Joshua, Holly, Jason, Justin, Kylie, Jesse, Zachary, Carlo, Naomi, Nicolas and Victoria; 13 great-grandchildren: Luzaide, Araceli, Lisette, Machae, Lluvia, Natalia, Juanito, Jesus, Makayla, Isaiah, Alannah, Jackson, and Anastasia; and some great great grandchildren. At the time of his passing, Jesus was surrounded by family.
A private memorial service is scheduled.
The family extends its special thanks to the many friends and acquaintences of their father for the care and companionship provided to Jesus in the final years of his long, but full life.
