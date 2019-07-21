|
Jesus Eduardo Silva
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, JESUS EDUARDO SILVA, age 66, of Las Cruces passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loved ones. He was born October 13, 1952 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jesus and Margarita C. Silva. Jesus was an electrician by trade and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Guadalupe Ceja Silva of the family home; his mother, Margarita Silva of El Paso, TX; a son, Jesus Eduardo Silva Jr., (Jazmine); two daughters, Maria Silva and Cynthia Silva (Randy) all of Las Cruces; three brothers, Mario Silva, Adrian Silva and Luis Silva all of El Paso, TX; four sisters, Isabel Silva, Dolores Silva and Teresa Silva all of Mexico and Fabiola Silva of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include ten grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jesus was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Sylvia Silva.
Visitation for Mr. Silva will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Reverend Kelvin Narvaez Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where he will be laid to rest it the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be his family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 21, 2019