Jesus J. Silva
La Mesa - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, JESUS J. SILVA, age 90, of La Mesa entered the gates of heaven to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home surround by his loving family. Born September 21, 1929 in Los Animas, Colorado to Jose and Ofelia Jurado Silva, "Chuy", as he was fondly known to family and friends retired from NMSU as a groundkeeper in 1995 and was a parishioner at San Jose Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his wife of sixty-six years, Maria Chavez Silva of the family home; a son, Jesus Silva of Las Cruces; seven daughters, Martha Hernandez (Alex) of Las Cruces, Patricia Rivera of Albuquerque, Ofelia Aragon (Tony) of Las Cruces, Estella Ramirez (Greg) of El Paso, TX, Josie Mascheri of Wisconsin, Irma Cadle (Robert Jorgensen) of Georgia and Bertha Holguin (Christopher) of Las Cruces; a brother, Jose Dolores Silva (Guadalupe) of Las Cruces and a sister, Rafaela Rojero (Tomas) of Georgia. Other survivors include twenty grandchildren twelve great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Chuy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rosario and Francisco Silva; and a grandson, Raymond Mascheri.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Visitation for Mr. Silva will begin at 1:30 PM Friday (today) July 31, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM. At his request cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at later date.
