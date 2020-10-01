1/2
Jesus P. Holguin
1919 - 2020
Jesus P. Holguin

Bonham - JESUS PIÑON HOLGUIN, 101, of Bonham, Texas entered the golden gates of Heaven to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Clyde Cosper Texas State Veterans Home. He was born August 6, 1919 in Anthony to Candido and Cesaria Piñon Holguin. Jesus served his country honorably in the United States Army during WWII as a rifleman on Guadalcanal, Solomons and on Luzon; used rifle, small mortars and other hand weapons in attacking the enemy. Cleaned and maintained weapons in the fields. Attacked designated objectives, taking cover and placing fire as the situation demanded. After the Military Jesus, was employed as a farmer and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include a son, Jesus Holguin Jr., (Mary) of Richardson, TX., daughter, Gracie Dunham (Dean) of Indian Valley, ID; a sister, Mary Rivera of Canutillo, TX. Other survivors include six grandchildren fourteen great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephew. Jesus was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Julieta F. Holguin on July 15, 2013; three brothers, Nicolas, Candido Jr., and Jose Holguin who all served in WWII; a sister, Mercedes Magdaleno and a great grandson, Ron Dunham.

Visitation for Mr. Holguin will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be Julian Holguin, Jesse Holguin III, Ronnie Martinez, Jack Green, Louie Rivera and Billy Ortega.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
OCT
6
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Anthony Catholic Church
