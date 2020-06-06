Jesus Rodriguez
Las Cruces - Jesus S. Rodriguez (Chuy) was born in Las Cruces, N.M. October 9, 1939 and passed away at 80 years old on June 2, 2020. He was born to Jesus M. Rodriguez and Paublita Soria Rodriguez. Chuy was a baker, a carpenter, and a mechanic. He was kind and able to be able to fix your car over the phone. Chuy was a jack of all trades and master of none. No was never an option when it came to fixing things for others. Jesus enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He loved his horses, and cooking meals with his family. Which they enjoyed having the best red chile in the southwest. Survived by his sister Mage Rodriguez, his two sons Richard Rodriguez, and Michael Rodriguez and his wife Gina Rodriguez. With his 7 grandchildren Jessica Mancha, Quinten Smart, Cynthia Rodriguez, Micaela Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez, Marcelina Rodriguez, and Marissa Rodriguez. Great Grandchildren Cruz Cisneros, Keaton Waldo, Oliver Bowman, Ethan Gottlieb. Nephew Jesse (Chuyito) Rodriguez and many more nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his son Johnny Rodriguez, Ex-wife Erlinda (Oakie) Cardon Rodriguez, brother and sisters Rosemary Pidilla, Conception (Concha) Chacon, Beatrice Trausto, Maria Luisa Jacquez, Jose (Pepe) Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Armando Rodriguez, and Antionio Rodriguez. Services will be held at Getz Funeral home at 10:00 am Monday June 8, 2020 Reception at Rodriguez's Family Home.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Las Cruces - Jesus S. Rodriguez (Chuy) was born in Las Cruces, N.M. October 9, 1939 and passed away at 80 years old on June 2, 2020. He was born to Jesus M. Rodriguez and Paublita Soria Rodriguez. Chuy was a baker, a carpenter, and a mechanic. He was kind and able to be able to fix your car over the phone. Chuy was a jack of all trades and master of none. No was never an option when it came to fixing things for others. Jesus enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He loved his horses, and cooking meals with his family. Which they enjoyed having the best red chile in the southwest. Survived by his sister Mage Rodriguez, his two sons Richard Rodriguez, and Michael Rodriguez and his wife Gina Rodriguez. With his 7 grandchildren Jessica Mancha, Quinten Smart, Cynthia Rodriguez, Micaela Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez, Marcelina Rodriguez, and Marissa Rodriguez. Great Grandchildren Cruz Cisneros, Keaton Waldo, Oliver Bowman, Ethan Gottlieb. Nephew Jesse (Chuyito) Rodriguez and many more nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his son Johnny Rodriguez, Ex-wife Erlinda (Oakie) Cardon Rodriguez, brother and sisters Rosemary Pidilla, Conception (Concha) Chacon, Beatrice Trausto, Maria Luisa Jacquez, Jose (Pepe) Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Armando Rodriguez, and Antionio Rodriguez. Services will be held at Getz Funeral home at 10:00 am Monday June 8, 2020 Reception at Rodriguez's Family Home.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.