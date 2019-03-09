Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Jim Medina
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
224 Lincoln Street
Anthony, NM
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Anthony Catholic Church
224 Lincoln Street
Anthony, NM
Las Cruces - Our beloved brother, uncle and friend, JIMMY "JIM" EDWARD MEDINA, age 73, of Anthony entered eternal life Monday, March 4, 2019 at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospice in Albuquerque. He was born February 6, 1946 in El Paso, TX to Genoveva Madrid and Librado C. Medina. "Jim", as he was fondly known to family and friends, was employed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center as an Emergency Room Technician, and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include two brothers, Art Medina and wife, Debra of Albuquerque, and George Medina of Anthony, as well as other family members. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Librado Jr. and Roberto Medina.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Anthony Catholic Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be John and J.D. Hagan, Chris and Christopher Jones, Robert Narvaiz, Librado and Hector Madrid, and Tito Medina.

The Medina Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 9, 2019
