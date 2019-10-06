|
Jimmie Garcia
Dona Ana - Jimmie M. Garcia, 81 of Dona Ana, New Mexico passed away on September 26, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. Jimmie was born to Alejandro Garcia and Candida Duran on March 16, 1938. Jimmie served in the Navy as an airplane electrician for over 7 years before starting with the state of New Mexico as a civil engineer. After working with the State of New Mexico he became one of three owners of Southwest Engineering, which allowed him to retire from a job he loved doing.
Jimmie loved being outdoors spending time with his wife and children, hunting, fishing or just enjoying quality time outside with friends.
Jimmie is survived by his wife of 61 years Lorenza Garcia of their family home, three sons Fernando Garcia (Donna), Bobby Garcia (Lisa), Alex Garcia all of Las Cruces, two brothers and one sister. Jimmie was also blessed with six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and many nieces an dnephews.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents Alejandro an dCandida, two sisters and two brothers.
Pallbearers will be his son's Fernando Garcia, Bobby Garcia and two grandson's Fernando Garcia Jr. and Eric Martinez.
Funeral Services will be held on October 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Purification Church, 5525 Cristo Rey St. Dona Ana, NM beginning with a rosary at 10:30 am and mass to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 W. Picacho Ave. Las Cruces, NM.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 6, 2019