Jimmy Rey Perez
1996 - 2020
Jimmy Rey Perez

Las Cruces - JIMMY REY PEREZ, age 24, of Las Cruces, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born September 16, 1996 in Denver Colorado to Tina Marie Lucero.

Jimmy was known to many as the life of the party. Whether it be giving a hug, showing a smile or cracking one of his very many jokes he always wanted to see everyone smile, Although he will be missed greatly his memory will live on in all of our hearts.

Those left to mourn his passing are his daughter Madison Tina Perez of Las Cruces, a sister Janelle Marie Perez of Las Cruces, his brother- in- law Daniel Saucedo, an aunt Juliet Rae Lucero, his grandmother Priscilla Lucero, two cousins Nathaniel And Isabella Lucero, three nieces Emma Sophia Saucedo, Emily Marie Saucedo, and Olivia Reyna Valentina Saucedo all of whom he loved dearly. Jimmy Peacefully joined his mother Tina Marie Lucero and his grandfather Reynaldo Lucero in heaven along with many other family and friends who have passed on.

At Jimmy's request cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will be

held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222.

www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
