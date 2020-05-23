|
Jo Adele Dumper
Las Cruces - Jo Adele Dumper, 75, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico after a long battle with cancer with her family at her bedside. Born in Brockville, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Grace Carley. Jo Adele was the oldest of three children. She moved with her parents to Elmira, NY when she was two years old. After graduating from Elmira Free Academy in 1963, she moved to Albany, NY where she met her husband, the late Charles Wesley Dumper, Jr. and attended Albany College of Pharmacy, from which she graduated in 1967. After several years as a full-time mother to her three young children, she joined the Albany Medical Center in the early 1980s, where she worked as a Medical Laboratory Technologist for over 30. She was very dedicated to her profession and made several lifelong friends during her years in the Hematology Department at Albany Med.
Jo Adele is survived by her sister, Dawn Holden (John), brother, Stanley Carley (Heather), sister-in-law Karen Flickenger (Charles), her three children Lori Porter (Chris), Christopher, and Kara Carrasco (Abel), as well as seven beloved grandchildren, Carley, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Madison, Maya, Maddox and Miles. She is also survived by several loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including her best friend Winn Schwartz.
She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and her happiest times were spending time with her family. She loved family trips to the beach and passed her love of the ocean and walks on the beach on to her children. She had a way of making each person she encountered feel special and always had a positive attitude in life. She appreciated the little things and took on any challenges with perseverance and grace. She always had a smile to share and could easily make her family and friends laugh with a silly phrase or joke. She will be forever missed.
The family would like to give a special thanks to those who provided her such excellent care over the last four years and gave us extra time with her that we didn't think we would have, including Ana, Millie, Teresita, Katie, Dr. Adler and his wonderful team.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 23 to May 24, 2020