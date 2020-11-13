Joan Carol "Joanie" Lynde
Las Cruces - Joan Carol "Joanie" Lynde, 76, passed away at La Posada Hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on October 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Her brother Jack and his wife Linda provided care for her at home and were by her side when she passed away.
Joan was born in Nashua, NH on July 1, 1944, daughter of the late Burton H. and Doris Shattuck Lynde and grew up in Pepperell, MA. She was a member of the first graduating class of North Middlesex Regional High School in 1962, where she played basketball, and was a member of the band. She cherished and kept in close contact with her high school classmates.
Joanie began her career at Sanders Associates, which was later acquired by Lockheed Martin, and BAE Systems where she worked in the Business Development Group as Exhibits Manager. She retired in 2002 after 40 years, but continued to work for several years as a trade show consultant for various companies. She traveled extensively in her career where she met many wonderful people who have been lifelong friends. Joan lived in Hudson, NH, for many years. After retirement, she moved to Santa Teresa, NM, where she was an avid golfer and served as President of the 18th Hole Women's Golf Team at the Santa Teresa Golf Club. She was a member of the local Red Hat Society and was an enthusiastic supporter of many military organizations and events. In recent years, she lived in Las Cruces for her "next adventure". She enjoyed walking daily, spending time and laughing with friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Paula Lynde of Leominster, granddaughter Brittney Desmarais and great grandchildren Cailyn, Kendall, and Brayson of Leominster, siblings Jean Morse of Groton, Joy Vilasuso of Pepperell, Jon "Jack" Lynde and his wife Linda of Pepperell, and Jan Colburn and her husband Rob of Pepperell. Joanie is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her dearly. Family and friends looked forward to her home visits and special celebrations.
Besides her parents, Joanie was predeceased by grandson Keith Rahaim and brothers-in-law Ronald Vilasuso and Edward Morse.
There was not a person Joanie met that was not valued. Quote by Thomas Campbell: "To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die."
Lynde - Joan C., "Joanie". October 25, 2020. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private burial service will be held on November 21, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Pepperell. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
