Joan Carolyn O'Connor Kuyper



Passed away on July 14, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She was born on October 22 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland.



She moved to Las Cruces in 2006 and was active with SCORE as a not for profit consultant and the 1st Presbyterian Church where she led a fund raising initiative. Additionally Joan was a member of PEO, a faith based sorority that is dedicated to supporting women's education, where she facilitated grants from its Continuing Education Fund for women in Dona Ana County.



Joan is survived by her husband, Lester William "Bill" Kuyper, her daughter Sue, son and his wife Ed and Jennifer and grandchildren, Akil and Luna Carrillo and Clementine and Benjamin Kuyper. Inquires and condolences may be sent to: L. William Kuyper 10230 SW Highland Drive Tigard, Oregon 97224









