Joan Glickler
Las Cruces - Joan Glickler, 78, beloved mother of Joanna, Ben, Nathan and Rachel, died in the early hours of Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Las Cruces, N.M., after a lengthy illness. She will be missed by many.
She was born Freda Joan Fyffe-McFadden in 1941 in Greenisland, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Her father was Evelyn Noel Fyffe-McFadden and her mother was Kathleen Freda Fyffe-McFadden, nee Watson. Her family moved to England when Joan was 14. She studied fashion design at Kingston School of Art in Kingston Upon Thames before making her home in Bedford, England. While there, she met Joel Glickler, who was stationed nearby with the U.S. Air Force, and they married in 1975. His career took the family on many happy adventures in travel and culture; they lived outside Brindisi, Italy; in Augsburg, Germany; and in Banbury, England, before retiring in Las Cruces. Joan made every house in every country a home.
Our mother had boundless creative energy and many talents. She was a prolific writer of poetry and fiction, an avid journaler, a gifted illustrator and dabbler in painting, a gardener, a pianist, a fine needleworker, a terrific cook, and a reader, crossword puzzler and Jeopardy devotee. She chronicled the family travels and life in general through countless journals, into which she pasted photos and other keepsakes complemented by insightful and amusing commentary in her distinct handwriting and voice. She collected what she loved: books, art, cats and the occasional dog. She was an ardent fan of tennis and soccer and was known to yell at the television during matches. She treasured her family and her many friends over the years.
Joan served twice on the board of Temple Beth El in Las Cruces and was board secretary, among other roles. With her dear friend Maria Kruse, she started Mesilla Valley Press, which published a bimonthly literary journal — Las Cruces Poets & Writers — as well as chapbooks. She also served as an editor for Sin Fronteras. For a number of years she shared a market crafts stall with her friend Carole, and delighted in spending the proceeds at the adjacent Coas Books, one of her favorite haunts.
Joan was preceded in death by her father, Evelyn Noel Fyffe-McFadden; her mother, Kathleen Freda Fyffe-McFadden; her husband, Joel Glickler; and an infant daughter, Michele Elise.
She is survived by her children, Joanna Glickler (Brenda) of Seattle, Wash., Ben Glickler (Amy) of Las Cruces, N.M., Nathan Glickler (Jess) of Dayton, Md., and Rachel Glickler Duggins (Sean) of Las Cruces, N.M.; her brother, Michael Fyffe-McFadden of England; and eight grandchildren, Caige, Aidan, Blue, Elli, Jack, Cormac, Finnegan and Rose.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W Amador Avenue in Las Cruces, with burial to follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S Compress Road in Las Cruces. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth El, 3980 Sonoma Springs Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88011.
Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020