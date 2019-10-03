|
|
JoAnn Dolores Smart
Las Cruces - JoAnn Dolores Smart, 79 years old, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away on September 25, 2019, peacefully at her home.
JoAnn was born in Jamestown, NY to Helen and Franklin Halt on December 12, 1939. They moved to Tucson, Arizona when she was 5 years old. She attended schools in Tucson and graduated from Pueblo High School in 1958. She married Robert G. Smart on February 15, 1958 during the time he was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. She was a military wife and fulltime mother. She also partnered with her husband in various ventures including managing their mobile home park and helped in farming and ranching. She was a member of the auxiliary chapter of the D.A.V., a member of the Franciscan Friars and a volunteer at St. Edwards Catholic School. She enjoyed writing short stories about her family members and writing letters to friends and loved ones.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glenn Smart, Sr., her sons Robert Glenn Smart, Jr and Steven Anthony Smart, her daughter Gloria Jean Hand.
JoAnn is survived by her daughter Sally Pierce, her brother Robert Halt, sisters Gloria Nelson and Deborah Newcomb, her grandsons Dominic Boutelle and Timothy Trotter, granddaughters Cindy Boutelle and Heather Devine, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Mesilla Valley Hospice or any Catholic Charity.
The rosary and funeral mass are scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Mesilla Valley Hospice Chapel. Father Chuck Henkle will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Pecos, Texas.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 3, 2019