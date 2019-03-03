|
|
Joann V. Comstock
- - Joann Virginia Comstock, 71, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, February 22, 2019. She entered this world on Friday, December 12, 1947 in Wichita, KS, born to Gerhard and Marie Otte Schmitz. She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Beth Carson; son-in-law, Eric Carson; grandson, Colton Carson; brother, Joseph Schmitz; and sisters Matilda Paney, Theresia Brunin, Charlene Albert, Josephine (Joseph) Hallacy, Rosalin Wickman, and Barbara (John) Betzen. Her loving husband, Earl E. Comstock Jr; parents; sisters and brothers-in-law Helena (Norbert) Forster, John Paney, Johanna (Roman) Knoblauch, Rose Ann Schmitz, Ron Brunin, Clarence Albert, John Wickman, Carolyn (Tom) Pritz, and Mary Magdalin Schmitz preceded her in death.
Joann and Earl enjoyed boating and camping at Elephant Butte and Caballo Lakes. They were also avid bowlers participating in many tournaments and city leagues. Joann was a beloved caregiver for Home Instead Senior Care in Las Cruces, NM for ten years prior to retiring in 2013.
Joann will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho in Las Cruces, NM. A burial service will be held where family and friends are welcome to join and say their final goodbyes. In lieu of flowers, her daughter and son-in-law are asking a monetary gift be made in memory of Joann to the NINDS to further study brain health and disease. For further information on how to donate please visit www.ninds.nih.gov/about-ninds/who-we-are/donate-ninds Please visit our online guestbook for Joann at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 3, 2019