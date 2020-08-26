Joe A. "Jose" Medina
Las Cruces - Joe A. (Jose) Medina of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with his Heavenly Father at his home at age 93 on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born to Jose Medina and Elena (Apodaca) Medina on June 20, 1927, in Mesilla, New Mexico. He was the youngest member of his family.
As a child, he helped his dad Jose at their general store in Mesilla. Various jobs included working gas pumps, a blacksmith shop and assisting his father build houses. They were the first family to have a telephone in Mesilla.
He attended Mesilla Elementary School. In 1939, his family moved to Los Angeles, California and he graduated from Garfield High School.
After school, Joe joined the military. Joe served honorably in the US Army and during the Korean War as a radio communications technician.
Having mastered many useful technical radio skills, Joe went on to work at White Sands Missile Range as an ballistic missile & electronic technician, technical writer. He worked on many classified missile projects. He was well respected by all his White Sands Missile Range colleagues.
Following retirement, he moved back to his childhood home in Mesilla. In 1977, he received the Historical Society Restoration award which hangs proudly on the adobe walls to this day. The award was named "The Medina House", a building of significance designated worthy of preservation from the Dona Ana Historical Society. Joe kept busy with El Grupo, the council overseeing Mesilla affairs, arts and cultural events in the community and preservation of the town of Mesilla.
Joe enjoyed dancing, gardening, coin collecting, and his beloved dogs.
Any and everyone who met Joe throughout his full life shared the same opinion of his kindness, sincerity and generosity. His warmth and humor will be missed by all who were blessed to know him. Whether with his sound business judgment, creative ideas, sense of humor or general good nature, Joe made everything better. One always looked forward to time with Joe, and the world is a little less for his passing. Joe is mourned by his wife Emma, his children Carla Medina Hansen & husband Greg, Karen Medina Chamblee, Michael Medina & wife Beth. His seven grandchildren, Brian & wife Shana, Sean and Brogan Hansen, Brandel, Braeden+, Brennen and Bergen Chamblee, Meriel Medina and his two great grandchildren, Cole and Avery Hansen. Emma's daughters, Tina Guevara, Bea Alvarez, Jeni Jimenez, Felicia Rodriquez. He was preceded in death by his late wife and mother of his three children, Beatrice S. Medina. Parents and three sisters, Ana (Medina) Ramirez (Frank), Leonor Medina Sierra and Natalia Medina Alvarez. He is survived by nieces and nephews Tony Ramirez+, Minerva Ramirez Royo, Richard Ramirez and Dr. John Ramirez that loved him.
Joe is survived and loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
We would like to express heartfelt thank you to Mesilla Valley Hospice and all his caregivers. Especially Tina R.N., Jeni R.N., Felecia R.N., daughters of Emma.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary by Rosemary Medina will begin at 10:0a.m. Thursday August 27. Memorial Mass and Military Honors will immediately follow at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Private interment will follow.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com
.