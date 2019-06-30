|
Joe Antonio Juarez
San Miguel - It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved father and grandfather, Joe "Pepe" Juarez of San Miguel, New Mexico on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 75. After his long battle with cancer, I know our Dad is now healed and living the cancer free life he had hoped for so much.
Joe was born August 13, 1943 in La Union, New Mexico, to Antonio and Genoveva Juarez. Joe was a baker for many years, working for different grocery stores in Las Cruces. He made friends everywhere and stayed in contact with most of them during his weekly shopping trips to Walmart and Albertson's. Joe loved to cook and always looked forward to summer when he would enjoy roasting and feasting on fresh green chili; the hotter the better. He loved country music and old western movies. His favorite song was Frank Sinatra's "My Way" and his family knew things would always be done his way. Even so Joe was very caring and possessed a beautiful smile that all will remember. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Genoveva; a sister Yolanda; a brother, Victor; his son, Joe, Jr., and Margarita the mother of his children. He is survived by his children Frank (Marcy), Yolanda (Frank), and Matthew (Anna); his siblings Mary Helen Rice (Richard), Sam (Rebecca), Eva Winans (Scott), and Arabella Kolhmeyer (Carl); his grandchildren Adam, Juan, Amanda, Ricky, Valerie, Orlando, Joey, Alyssa, Erica, Dezarae, Kane and Savannah. Other survivors include two nieces; two nephews and14 great grandchildren.
In keeping with Joe's wishes (his way), he will be cremated and there will be no funeral service.
Donations can be made in Joe's honor to Cancer Aid Resource and Education, Inc. (CARE), CARELASCRUCES.ORG, (575) 649-0598.
Yes! "So I face the final curtain ... I faced it all, and I stood tall and DID IT MY WAY."
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 30, 2019