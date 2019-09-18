Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:15 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Joe Felix Maestas


1923 - 2019
Joe Felix Maestas Obituary
Joe Felix Maestas

Las Cruces - Our beloved Joe Felix Maestas was called home on September 6th, 2019. Joe was born on March 31st, 1923 to Miguel and Tomacita Maestas. "Joey" was loved by everyone that got the privilege to know him. He lived a full life and loved to sing, dance, and make everyone laugh. Joe was an Army and World War II Veteran; he served his country honorably.

Joey is survived by his grandchildren Tiffany, Carla, and Sean Anaya. Great-grandchildren Karissa, Devyn, Jaycen, Stella, Jacquelyn, and Adrian. Great-great grandchildren Kalina, Kiara, Zachariah, and Patrick. Along with one daughter Theresa. Joey will be missed beyond words.

A memorial service for Joey will be held at Getz Funeral Home, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 2PM. Interment with military honors will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:15 am at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 18, 2019
