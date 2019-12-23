|
|
Joe H. Jaramillo
Las Cruces - Joe H. Jaramillo was called home by Our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 11, 1932 in El Llano, New Mexico, the eldest of 10 children, to Salomon and Maria Emeteria Jaramillo. He went to school in Española and El Rito, NM. Then he moved to Las Cruces to attend NMSU.
He married Rosina Quintana in 1957 at the old St. Genevieve's Church. They were married for 46 years, before her passing, and raised 8 daughters: Carmela Ramos (Eddie), Lourdes Lothrop (Mark), Imelda Jaramillo, Consuelo Delgado (Ralph), Dolores Bernal (Louis), Christina Freitas (Kevin), Lori Switzer (Pat), and Teri Torres (Roger).
Joe retired from White Sands Missile Range after 35 years. He was a lifelong Knights of Columbus member, Council 1226. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to so many. He lived with his life with honor and was respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by the many lives he has touched.
He is also survived by grandchildren Marisa (Scott), Gabrielle (Rob), Rafael, Rosina, Sal, Elyse (Mohamed), Louis, Aliyah, Anthony, Kevin, Adriana (Joshua), Joshua, John, Rosalee, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren Mia and Vincent; brothers Salomon (Lucy), Ruben (Rose), Ben (Helen), Steven (Mabel); sisters Celina (Perfecto ?), Loretta (David), Caroline (Tim), and Geri (Tim). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosina and his sister Rebecca (Gilbert ?).
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home. A rosary will follow. The funeral mass will be held at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina, at 11:30 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Pallbearers will be Sal Lentini, Rafael Ramos, Anthony and Kevin Freitas, Ralph Delgado, and Joshua Switzer.
The family extends immense gratitude to Dr. Michael Bell and Mesilla Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation PO Box 25424, ABQ NM 87125, or to Mesilla Valley Hospice 299 E. Montana, LC NM 88005.
