Joe Hernandez, Jr.
Las Cruces - Joe Hernandez Jr., 76, of Las Cruces, NM entered eternal life on August 10, 2020. He was born in Mesilla, NM, son of Jose and Guadalupe Hernandez. He served his country in the U.S. Army for four years, was a Vietnam Veteran and was very proud of his military background. Joe then joined the police academy and became a Las Cruces Police Officer in 1967 and retired as a Lieutenant, after 25 years of outstanding service. He was loved and respected in our community. Joe served his country and community with pride and honor. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and a lifetime member of the VFW.
Joe was with his wife, Gloria Hernandez, for 50 years. They were each other's rock and loved each other dearly. They both dedicated their lives working for their Family.
Joe Hernandez leaves his beloved wife Gloria Hernandez; his daughters; Diane C. Hernandez, Martha Montoya and her husband Tommy, Lorraine Garcia and her husband David, Lydia "Merlyn" Morrison and her husband Jay. His sons; Jon Hernandez, Joseph D. Hernandez and wife Salina, Hector E. Hernandez.
Other survivors include eighteen grandchildren; Tiffany, Joel, Carol, Renee, Michelle, Connie, Chasity, Richard, Carlos, Nicole, Evelyn, Carmen, Orlando, Angel, Briana Josalyn, Julian, Joseph and seventeen great grandchildren; Victoria, Alyssa, Matthew, Christopher, Angel, Richard, Ale, Nathaniel, Carlitos Jr., Audrey, Mallory, Andrew, Amery, Ezra, Aaliyah, Khloe, and Orlando Jr.
He also leaves his sisters; Mary Lozano, Santos Robledo and husband Jesus, Amelia Lopez, Ramona Rodriguez and husband Lorenzo, and brothers, Nickolas "Nick" Hernandez, Fabian "Toby" Hernandez and wife Sonia.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Guadalupe Hernandez and three brothers; Marcos Rico, Gilbert "Chato" Hernandez, Eulalio "Lalo" Hernandez.
Joe was a friend to all. To know him was to love him. Joe left a legacy in law enforcement and pure goodness that is incomparable. Joe loved to tell many stories with vibrant detail. We will miss him and try to emulate his passion for life in all that we do. Some may recognize one of his favorite saying; "Houston, we have a problem".
Visitation will begin at 5 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m at Getz Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery with military and police honors.
Serving as casket pallbearers will be; Jon Hernandez, Joseph Hernandez, Hector Hernandez, Nick Hernandez, Fabian Hernandez, and Aaron Lazarin.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joe Bob Sellers, Jesus Olivas, Michael Martinez, Fernando Caro, and Joel Hernandez.
Joe was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace 107.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Live streaming services will be available at https://getzcares.com
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
