Joe Lee "Cowboy" Jackson
Las Cruces - Joe Lee "Cowboy" Jackson, passed away February 1, 2020 at the age of 100 years old, at his home in Las Cruces, NM.
He was born February 10, 1919 in Maxwell, NM to Abraham Jackson and Helen James. His siblings, Hazel, Grace, Jack, Frances precede him in death and is survived by his sister Jackie,. He married Ruth Glansnapp on August 29, 1938. He was Veteran of WWII, retiring in June 1966. He worked as a livestock inspector for 13 years retiring in 1981. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting.
Joe had many interesting stories to tell of his long life. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth of 68 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his companion of 10 years, Bea Howell, his children Rita Marmon of Phoenix, AZ, Joanna Gonzales of Farmington, NM , Larry Jackson of Tucson, AZ, Bob (Connie) Jackson of Phoenix, AZ, Fred (Melissa) Jackson of Las Cruces, NM.
He is also survived by grandchildren Robert Marmon, Vanessa Whittaker, Courtney (Michael) Echave, Cody Jackson, Brett (Kristen) Jackson, Matt (Paige) Jackson, Jaymin (Tiffany) Jackson, Danika Jackson, and numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, February 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 4201 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces, NM with Hank Willemsma officiating. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020