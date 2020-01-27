Resources
Joe Saucedo Guerrero

Born November 5, 1954 to December 18, 2019.

Joe entered into eternal rest at Oklahoma Medical Center December 18, 2019. He was formally from Las Cruces, Joe is survived by his son Joey Guerrero jr., grandson's Joey Daniel Guerrero, Joseph Guerrero and great grandson Dominic Guerrero, sister Debbie Costales. Also his extended adopted Guerrero family, Sammy Guerrero (Virginia), Genevieve Rodriguez (Sammy) and numerous step brothers and one step sister and many uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. He will be greeted in heaven by his mother Jenny (baby) Pavia his step dad Jesus Pavia, grandparents Daniel and Delores Guerrero. Cremation has taken place no services are planned in Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
