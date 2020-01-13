|
Joe T. Romero, 78, of Las Cruces was called home by Our Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born October 27, 1941 in Mesquite to Jose T. and Josefa Martinez Romeo. Joe served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1963 to 1970 and retired from K-Mart Corporation after several years of employment. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivor include two sons, Danny P. Romero of Las Cruces, and Alejandro Romero of Deming; a daughter, Sonya Bailey also of Las Cruces; three sisters, Mary Helen Costigan of Las Cruces, Emily Gutierrez of Tucson, AZ and Anita Romeo of Midland, TX. Other survivors include three grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marta O. Romero; his parents; three sisters, Hilda Nevarez, Gloria Romero and Mary White; and brother, Robert Romero.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Inurnment of Cremains will follow at 2:30 PM in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road, El Paso, TX. Military honors will be accorded by the New Mexico Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon www.bacasfuneralchapelslascrues.com
