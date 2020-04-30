Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Joel Rickman Obituary
Las Cruces - Joel Rickman, 61, passed away April 27 from complications related to Lyme

Disease. He was born in Eunice, N.M. on December 5, 1958. He grew up in Los Alamos, N.M. and received his BA and MBA degrees at New Mexico State University. In 1990, Joel moved to Las Cruces permanently to build and manage KZIA TV, and in 1992 built Cable Channel 5 for the cable company.

In 1993 he left advertising and worked for 25 years in health care marketing and management. Joel is the author of Referral Development for Healthcare, which was an Amazon best seller for several years.

Joel was happy with the life he led. He enjoyed making people laugh and he had a reputation for catching big fish.

He is survived by his loving wife Jamey of the family home, and his brothers Rick and James, niece Sloane and nephew Dillon.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
