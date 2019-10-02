Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Joel Valdez
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
1240 S. Espina Street
Las Cruces, NM
Joel Valdez Jr.


1962 - 2019
Joel Valdez Jr. Obituary
Joel Valdez Jr

Las Cruces - Our beloved father, brother and dear friend JOEL VALDEZ JR., age 56, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. Born to Joel H. and Felicitas Luna Valdez on November 3, 1962 in El Paso, TX. Joel worked as a truck driver for Cemex and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include a son, Joel S. Valdez; a daughter, Angelica C. Valdez both of Las Cruces; a brother, Simon Valdez (Bonnie) of El Paso, TX. Joel was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of thirty years, Sylvia Ann Valles Valdez on July 14, 2015 and a brother, Jose Valdez.

Visitation for Mr. Valdez will begin at 6 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with the Reverend Charles Henkle, Celebrant. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date.

Serving as casket bearers will be his family and friends.

Service arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory 527-2222. For online condolences logon www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 2, 2019
