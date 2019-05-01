Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Joel Welch Grace Iv Obituary
Joel Welch Grace IV, age 68, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Casa de Oro Nursing Center. He was born November 3, 1950 in Holloman AFB to Joel W. and Rosie M. Padilla Grace. He was a 1968 graduate of Tularosa High School. In 2009, Joel retired from White Sands Missle Range as a Photo Lab Technician.

Survivors include his son, Joel Grace V (Shannon) of Albuquerque; two daughters, Erica Cisneros (Memo) of Las Cruces and Micah Fazio (Danny) of Dallas, TX; two brothers, Michael Grace (Josie) also of Las Cruces and Richard Grace (Bobbi) of Tularosa; and a sister, Pat Grace (Lance) of Belen, NM. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joel was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Grace.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Joel W. Grace V officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 1, 2019
