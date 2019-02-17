|
|
JOHN B. DUTTLE, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. He was born December 31, 1952 in Point Magu Naval Air Station in Oxnard, California to Patricia Gould and George Joseph Duttle. John was raised in a large loving family in Las Cruces. On becoming a Journeyman Machinist, John, opened JD Custom Machine many years ago. His mastery of metalwork, manufacturing and repair service were a valuable asset for many businesses, farms, factories and home projects that will always remain a piece of his legacy.
John enjoyed country dancing, gardening, hunting with his best friend, Tom Conner, rock-crystal hunting with his wife and grandchildren. For relaxation he also liked old black and white western movies.
He was a loving husband and best friend, to Charlette Christian-Duttle since 2007 as well as being a supportive step-father- papa to Trista, Courtney and Lucas Christian who he raised with Charlette since 2011.
He is survived by his loving wife, of thirteen years, Charlette, five step-children; three brothers; five sisters, as well as eleven grandchildren and a daughter-in-law. John was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard, James and Gary; and a sister, Barbara.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Chapel at Holy Cross Retreat Center, 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, NM 88047.
Extended Family, Friends, and Business Associates and are all welcome to share your memories of John, please join us.
John will be dearly missed by his wife and family.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 17, 2019