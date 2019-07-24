|
|
John C. York
- - John C. "Sonny" York was welcomed into the arms of our savior Jesus on Monday, July 15, 2019. John was born to James Chester and Lillian Kight York in Derry, NM. He graduated from High School in Lovington, NM. After graduating from High School, he joined the Navy where he served on the USS Cobb as Gunners Mate Second Class. During his military career, he met the love of his life, Josephine Franzoy and they were married on May 25, 1957. At the conclusion of his service with the Navy, he attended NMSU where he graduated with an agricultural degree. After graduating from NMSU he worked for the Soil Conservation Service as the state biologist for New Mexico. He was transferred to Phoenix in 1971 where he worked until retirement. John was the recipient of 2 Governors awards for Soil Conservationist of the Year. After retiring, John and Josephine bought a small farm in Mimbres, NM where they began their adventure as apple growers. John is survived by his loving wife, Josephine, four children, John Craig, Daun Ann, Nolen Patrick and Heather Liana, their children's spouses and their ten grandchildren, Jocelyn, Clayton, Shiloh, Hannah, Shelby, Savannah, Gavin, Garrison, Adelynne, Ian and by his sister Annalee "Sissy" Franzoy. Many friends and family will mourn his loss. The memorial service in honor of John will be held on Friday, August 2nd at Baca's Funeral Home in Silver City at 2:00 P.M. A celebration of his life will follow at the Round Up Lodge in Mimbres.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 24, 2019