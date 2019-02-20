|
JOHN CHAIRES, age 67, of Anthony passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home. He was born May 24, 1951 in Deming to Maria Parra and Jose Chaires. In 1976 John, was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. "Coach John" as he was fondly known to family and friends retired as a High School Teacher and Coach. John was a devout Dallas Cowboy Fan; a member of the VFW Post 4384 Gadsden Memorial and the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-two years, Corina Mendoza Chaires of the family home; three daughters, Camille Marie Chaires-Garcia (David) of Dallas, TX, Nicole Trujillo (Aaron) of Anthony, NM, and Julie Anne Chaires of Austin, TX; two brothers, Michael Chaires of Las Cruces and Tony Chaires (Linda) of San Antonio, TX; sister, Mary Chaires-Damon of Madison, AL; and one grandchild. John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Joe Chaires; two sisters, Aurora Uzueta and Frances Dominguez.
Visitation for John will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where Recitation of the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will be the same afternoon at 2 PM in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road, El Paso, TX. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Navy.
Serving as casket bearers will be Aaron Trujillo, Joaquin Romero, Michael Chaires Jr., James Chaires, Damon R. and Nick Damon. Honorary bearers will be Missy Wortman and Jude Mendoza.
The Chaires Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road (575)-527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019