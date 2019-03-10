Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Las Cruces - John Curtis Mills, 51, of Las Cruces died Monday, March 4, 2019. Curt attended local schools and graduated from Las Cruces High School and Dona Ana Community College. He was self-employed. During his school years, Curt was a member of the H-C 4H Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and going on trail rides. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his parents Kenneth and Donna Mills of Las Cruces; sister Sherry Sanderson of Fort Collins, CO; nephew Jared Mills of Las Cruces, and niece Samantha Kretz (Lyle) of Tijeras, NM.

His brother Clinton Mills preceded in death as did his grandparents, J.C. and Robbie Mills and Jack and Mary Trellue.

Services will not be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made to, National Headquarters, 3300 E. Sunrise Dr. Tucson, AZ 85715.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 10, 2019
