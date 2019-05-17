|
|
John D. Whitley
Las Cruces - John D. Whitley
John Whitley passed away May 10, 2019 at the age of 94 at La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Born April 4, 1925 in Oklahoma City, OK, John joined the Navy in 1943 and served on a ship in the Pacific until 1946. He then tried his hand at carpentry, building houses in Oklahoma City. He changed careers and worked for the Air Force at Tinker Air Force Base as an Industrial Engineer Technician. After that career ended, he decided to try his hand at cattle ranching and along with his brother bought a farm in Asher, Oklahoma where he raised Black Angus cattle and irritated the heck out of oil drillers.
John loved to play golf and did so for over 30 years. Once that was no longer possible, he took up model airplanes and was a member of the Mesilla Valley Model Airplane Club here in Las Cruces. Our deepest condolences to the golf ball and model plane industry, you have lost a great customer.
He also loved dachshunds and he had several in his lifetime but his very favorite was Molly. She went over the Rainbow Bridge two months before his death and it was devastating for him. She was a good and faithful dog and a wonderful walking companion.
He married Una Juanita Jackson in 1946 and they remained together until her death in 1998. She brought with her two children Carol and Bruce and he had a wonderful instant family.
John is survived by his daughter, Linda J. Filosa of Las Cruces, NM, his step-daughter, Carol Reed (Lowell) of Oklahoma City, OK, two brothers, Robert Whitley (Marguerite) of Moore, OK and Frank Whitley of Shawnee, OK, Also, three grandchildren, Gerre' Fiore, Trent Reed and Phil Reed, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
We hope he is playing a good round of golf and flying a model plane in his spare time in the great beyond.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary, shaspets.com or Action Program for Animals, actionprogramsforanimals.org.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 17, 2019