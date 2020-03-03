|
John Edmond Phelan
On Friday, February 14, 2020, John Edmond Phelan passed away at the age of 77. He was born in Vallejo, California on January 27, 1943, to Patrick and Audrey Phelan. John and his family moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 1972, and he became an involved member of the community. John's expertise in the title business created a lasting reputation as he used and shared his knowledge with the growing city.
John is survived by his daughters, Chrissy Harris and Cara Phelan. Chrissy's husband, Steve, his grandchildren, Hannah, Eric, Hailey, Ethan, and Caia, and his great-granddaughter, Everleigh. His girlfriend, Cindy Frost, his sister Joan Beguelin, his brother, Jimmy Phelan, his former spouse, Joyce Phelan, and many nieces and nephews.
A service for John will be held at Getz Funeral Home on March 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. In celebration and in memory of John's life, please wear purple, a Hawaiian shirt or a shamrock for St. Patrick's Day. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local animal shelter.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020