John F. Mauer lll
Las Cruces - John was born December 28, 1933 in El Paso, TX to John F. Mauer ll and Mabel Mauer.
Growing up, he served as an altar boy. He attended Deming High School, where he played football and was a member of the band. John was an Eagle Scout and later became Scout Master of troop 180 in Fairacres/Picacho where he earned the highest award in scouting, "Silver Beaver Award". He attended NMSU. John served in the United States Army. He then moved to Las Cruces, where he raised his family and worked for and retired from the El Paso Electric Co. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, flint knapping, and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Carolina Mauer; 5 sons, John F. Mauer lV (Liz), Mark Mauer, James Mauer, and Juan Mauer; 4 daughters, Cindy Stevens (Mark), Diane Walters (Jay), Christine Mauer, and Conchita Mauer; brother, Mitchell Mauer, many grandchildren & great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, John F. Mauer ll, mother, Mabel Mauer, daughter, Catherine Mauer, son Michael Mauer, and brother Steven Mauer.
Memorial will be held at his home: 5855 Mauer Rd in Las Cruces, on March 16th, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 13, 2019