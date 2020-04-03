|
|
John Flores
Las Cruces - Our hearts are broken, Our beloved Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, brother and friend, John Flores, age 88 of Las Cruces passed away on March 26, 2020.
John Flores was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Clara Flores. They relocated to Las Cruces, New Mexico and made this their home. At the age of 19 he joined the National Guard and later enlisted into the Army.
At the age of 27 he began his career at White Sands Missile Range/Civil Service as a Fire Fighter and soon becam Fire Chief Captain in which 25 year later he retired. He loved his job and being retired.
My dad loved golfing and being outdoors. He was a builder, a farmer, a mechanic, a hard worker, and a great cook. There wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix. He was the kindest man you could ever meet.
John Flores is preceded in death by Clara Flores, Estephana Flores & Isabel Flores.
John Flores is survived by his children; Tom Flores, George Flores, wife Susan Flores, Julie Flores & Lisa Flores, his special friend Alice Duran, brothers; Danny Garcia & Charles Garcia, his grandchildren; Cameron Flores, Chris Melon, Brianna Flores, Lisa Fant, husband Dusty Fant, Brandon Flores, David Flores, April Flores, Michael and several great grand children.
Pallbearers will be; Cameron Flores, Chris Melon, David Flores & Michael Flores
Viewing will be held at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W Amador on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 12:00-3:00. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary at 10:00 am followed by mass at 10:30. He will then be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020