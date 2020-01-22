Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
John (Juan) Galindo

John(Juan) Galindo went to be with our lord on January 15, 2020. John was born August 26, 1952 in Lordsburg, NM to Pete and Mary Galindo. He preceded in death by his mother Mary Galindo. John leaves behind a Daughter Melanie Galindo, two sons John Galindo jr. Pete(Alma) Arzabal and also leaves behind 10 grandkids, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John also had his Father Pete Galindo, two sisters Corina(Steve), Cruz(Arturo). John loved riding his Harleys and looking forward to riding again. John was a Auto body painter by trade, he enjoyed working on vehicles and was a very good artist. John was loving and giving and loved his family, we loved him very much. John had many family and friends that loved him and adored him, he will be truly missed by many. WE LOVE YOU DAD YOU WERE READY TO FLY, BUT WAS WASN'T READY TO LET GO! Funeral services will be held on: January 24, 2020 @10:00am at Our lady of Guadalupe shrine and parish 3600 Parroquia street Tortugas New Mexico, 88001. Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
