|
|
JOHN H. BUTLER, JR., "JACK"
March 16, 1929 - February 8, 2019
John H. Butler Jr., known to all as Jack, of Las Cruces, NM, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday February 8, 2019 with three of his five children by his side. Born to John Butler and Mary Simpson Butler on 3/16/1929 in Paul Smith's, New York he is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Theresa (Terri), who he affectionately referred to as his 'little bride'. He is also survived by 5 children Pam Wright (Stan), John Butler (Darby), Lynne Lee, Scott Butler (Tammy), Tim Butler (Lisa). Also surviving Jack are his 9 grandchildren Kristi Hawman (Justin), John R. Butler (Casey), Brittany Butler, Sarah Butler, Rachel Butler, Ellie Butler, Chloe Butler, Aaron Butler, Rebekah Butler; and his great grandsons: Joshua Coogler, Zackary Burden, Fenton Butler, and Oren Butler. He was predeceased by sister Maureen Berry and survived by siblings Tom Butler (Joan), Rosemary Doil, and Don Butler (Edie). One of Jack's greatest wishes was to see his beloved great grandson, Josh, graduate high school. Josh will graduate in May of this year and we have no doubt Papa will be watching with pride. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Mesilla Valley Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Jack in his final weeks. A memorial will be held at Baca's Funeral Chapel on 3/16/19 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 24, 2019