John Henry Terrell
Anthony - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, JOHN HENRY TERRELL, age 70, of Anthony. He was born June 9, 1949 in Anthony, TX to William and Eva McClure Terrell. John was employed as a Grain Merchant for the farmers in Mexico. He was a member of the VFW Post 4384 and the Stroker's Car Club. John was a communicant at San Luis Rey Catholic Church.
In 1972, John married the love of his life, Alma V. Dominguez Terrell and together enjoyed forty-six year of marriage; a son, Terrell J. Terrell (Cynthia) of Tehachapi, CA; a daughter, Lina F. Flores (Ernest) of La Mesa; brother, James "Jimmy" Terrell (Delia) of Las Vegas, NV and sister, Peggy Terrell (Clark Morrow) of Albuquerque. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, Nathon, Raymond A., Alexander T., Lauren E., Juli James, Rhys T., and Logan K. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brother, Danny E. and Sammy T. Terrell.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 3 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Memorial Service will follow immediately thereafter. Military Honors will be accorded by the New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard. The members of the VFW Post 4384 Gadsden Memorial will provide the 21 Gun Salute for John.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 3, 2019