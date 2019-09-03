Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Terrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Terrell


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry Terrell Obituary
John Henry Terrell

Anthony - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, JOHN HENRY TERRELL, age 70, of Anthony. He was born June 9, 1949 in Anthony, TX to William and Eva McClure Terrell. John was employed as a Grain Merchant for the farmers in Mexico. He was a member of the VFW Post 4384 and the Stroker's Car Club. John was a communicant at San Luis Rey Catholic Church.

In 1972, John married the love of his life, Alma V. Dominguez Terrell and together enjoyed forty-six year of marriage; a son, Terrell J. Terrell (Cynthia) of Tehachapi, CA; a daughter, Lina F. Flores (Ernest) of La Mesa; brother, James "Jimmy" Terrell (Delia) of Las Vegas, NV and sister, Peggy Terrell (Clark Morrow) of Albuquerque. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, Nathon, Raymond A., Alexander T., Lauren E., Juli James, Rhys T., and Logan K. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brother, Danny E. and Sammy T. Terrell.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 3 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Memorial Service will follow immediately thereafter. Military Honors will be accorded by the New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard. The members of the VFW Post 4384 Gadsden Memorial will provide the 21 Gun Salute for John.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now