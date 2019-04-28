|
John Hubert Picard, Sr.
Deming - John Hubert Picard Sr., of Deming NM, age 93, a loving father and friend, died and joined the Lord on April 22, 2019. Mr. Picard was born in Haverhill, MA on February 3, 1926.
Mr. Picard was a decorated Navy World War II veteran serving aboard the USS Honolulu in the South Pacific. After leaving the Navy, Mr. Picard was a pilot for the Civil Air Patrol and Merchant Mariner. He then became a successful business man owning several restaurants and an automobile dealership. He loved flying, dancing, nature, traveling, boating, fishing, America and his dog Brutus.
John was preceded in death by mother; Minnie Picard, father; Ludger Picard and siblings Peggy, Mable, Frederick and Earl Picard. He is survived by children Karen Martindale, Beverly Burr (Gary) of Omaha, NE, and John H. Picard Jr. of Las Cruces, NM, two grandchildren Todd Martindale (Pennie) and Jeff Bell of Omaha, NE and four great grandchildren. John also has several nieces and nephews that reside in Haverhill, MA and surrounding areas.
Interment will be a military service and burial Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at the Ft. Bliss National Cemetery El Paso, TX. All memorials please donate to () or s.
