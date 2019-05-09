|
|
John Kipp
Las Cruces, NM - John Muir Kipp, Of Las Cruces, NM, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after a brief hospital stay just 3 weeks before his 88th birthday. John grew up on a cattle ranch that his grandfather pioneered in 1882 in Lordsburg, NM and was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1951-1954 during the Korean War, primarily on the U.S.S. Des Moines. He was proud of his Navy service and was a long-standing member of VFW Post 3242 in Las Cruces. Attending Texas Western College, El Paso, TX, he received a B.A. degree in Business Administration in 1957. John began his business career with E.F. Hutton's, stock brokerage office in El Paso. In 1959, he managed Thunderbird Lanes and Bolero bowling alleys. In 1967 through approximately 1987, he and his partner acquired controlling interest in numerous NM banks with other investors. John managed and served on boards of more than 20 different companies over the years, including Border Steel and Circle K Corporation.
John loved to travel, watch sports, and enjoy the outdoors through hunting, skiing, scuba diving, and other activities. He was quite passionate about archaeology and history and, in the late 60s, participated on several expeditions in search of Spanish shipwrecks off the Yucatan coast of Mexico. In his later years, John found great satisfaction assisting New Mexico State University archaeologists as a field assistant on cultural site investigations in southern NM. In particular, he worked intensively on his brother, Rex's land near Deming for several years when the Anthropology Department used the property for summer field schools.
John was preceded in death by his brother, Rex Kipp, Jr., and parents, Rex Kipp, Sr. and Mary Dee Muir. He is survived by his three children: John Kipp Jr. (Debbie), Elizabeth "Lisa" Kipp Moncrief, and Bryan Kipp (Chris), as well as three grandchildren: Evan Kipp, Mallory Moncrief, and Rebecca Moncrief; his former spouse, Amanda Wilkey Kipp; and brother, William Marble Kipp.
A memorial burial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.at Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda Avenue, El Paso, TX.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 9 to May 11, 2019