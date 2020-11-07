John L. Breeden Jr.
Las Cruces - JOHN LOUIS BREEDEN JR., of Las Cruces, fondly known as "JB from the LC", "Johnny Johnny', and "Brother John" departed from this world on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
John was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia on November 26, 1973 to John Louis Breeden, Sr. who presently resides in Albuquerque and Frieda Mae Chavez who has resided in Las Cruces for many years. John lived in and loved Las Cruces, since the time of Las Cruces being part of the "505" area, now "575". As a proud local, he touched the lives of countless friends and family members.
John graduated from Mayfield High School in May 1993. He attended Mayfield High with his lifelong friends Roy Amos, Ryan Randle, Chemo Gallegos, Carlos Montoya, and so many others whom he kept in touch with throughout the years. John also took coursework at Dona Ana Branch Community College.
Most recently, John was working for SAS Retail Services. He is fondly remembered by those he encountered while handling products and promotional materials at local Wal Mart stores. John previously worked in the Food and Beverage Industry. He made many friends and had loyal customers at The Bistro Restaurant which had been located in the downtown mall, Eddie's Bar and Grill, and Blue Teal Winery. Locals may also recognize John from the time he worked as a security guard at Victoria's Lounge which was owned and operated by his grandmother and her sisters. As a boy he loved working on "the farm" for his Great Uncle Sonny and Great Aunt Emma, who owned and operated Ray's Produce Stand in Dona Ana.
John was a people person who treated people with respect, regardless of their social standing. He had a passion for cooking and grilling, inspired by his maternal Granddad Ray Chavez, his Nonnie Emma Chavez, the chefs and cooks he worked with during his years in food service, and his close cousin Melissa Rosa who prepares weekly family feasts. He was most passionate about his children, Derek Diego Breeden and Emma Bianca Breeden, whom he dearly cherished. Those who knew John best describe him as a bright, kind, and generous person with a great sense of humor and genuine concern for others.
John was a person who was proud of his roots. His cherished his family heritage and fiercely loved his extended family members. He had a profound tie to the Land of Enchantment, from the Mesilla Valley to Dona Ana's Farmlands, as well as the surrounding deserts, mountains, landscape and wildlife unique to New Mexico. As a boy, John treasured arrowhead hunting adventures with his Great Aunt Mary Jane Garcia and his cousin Gabriel Gonzales. John also had a green thumb. He very much enjoyed tending to trees and plants, and being outdoors.
John is survived by his son, Derek Diego Breeden (significant other Amaris Williams), his daughter Emma Bianca Breeden (significant other Damian Mondragon), and their younger brother Jacob Breeden whom he loved like a son. John is also survived by his Mother Frieda M. Chavez (husband Joe D. Valdez), his Father John L. Breeden, Sr. (wife Leyla Breeden), his sister Barbie Breeden Johnson (husband Jeff Johnson), his brother Chris Breeden (wife Sarah Gorline Breeden), his sister Lara Breeden (daughter of John and Leyla Breeden), and the mother of his children Christina DeLaO Breeden. Additionally, John is survived by numerous friends and extended family members including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Emma Garcia Chavez, his maternal grandfather Raymond D. Chavez, and his childhood stepfather Manuel Melon (son of Johnny Melon and brother to Mary Paz, both also deceased). In addition, John was predeceased by great-aunts and great-uncles who loved him dearly, including Angelina (Kali) Garcia Lucero, Leroy Garcia, Reymundo (Sonny) Garcia of Ray's Produce Stand, Reymondo's wife Emma Garcia, and Jerry Garcia.
A Celebration of Life will be held in remembrance of John on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, in-person attendance has been limited to family only. Please note, however, that the Celebration of Life will be live-streamed so that friends and family near and far can all be part of the tribute to John. To attend via live-stream, please logon to www.bacastream.com
. This will allow for participation in the Celebration via phone, computer, or tablet.
The family requests small live plants in lieu of flowers so that those who were closest to him can keep and nurture the plants in loving memory of John. According to his wishes John has been cremated.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com