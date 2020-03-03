|
John (Juan) M. Tellez
John (Juan) M. Tellez (90) passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born in Mesilla, NM on May 9, 1929.
He enlisted in the Army in May 1946 and served during the Korean War. While serving his country, he met Josephina Sanchez who became his wife on August 5, 1949. After serving, he worked as a steel worker for Anaconda Inc. for 25 years.
He was the last surviving member of his generation and was preceded in death by his sons Johnny, James, and Martin and most importantly Josie, his wife, of 63 years.
John and Josie had 7 children; Martha and David Garner, Edward and Debra Tellez, Johnny Tellez (deceased), Andres Tellez, Virginia and Kenneth Smith, James Tellez (deceased), and Martin Tellez(deceased), along with 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
John loved dancing, mariachi music, and sports which he was involved in with his sons.
A memorial service will be held at La Paz-Graham Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Friday March 6, 2020 with Military Honors to follow. Family will have a graveside inurnment at a later date.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign then online Guestbook visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020