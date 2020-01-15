|
John M Wyatt
Las Cruces - John M Wyatt, born on March 13, 1937, passed away peacefully at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico on January 9th, 2020. He was surrounded by friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Wyatt, son John M Wyatt, Jr. and daughter Mitzi D. Wyatt. Grandsons, Gary Wyatt (Kristin) and Alexander "A.J." Wyatt (Ruth). In addition, Gary's mother Cindy Dobson (Tim). Great grandsons Mason Wyatt, Ryan Wyatt, Sister Billie Goodin, brother Gordon Lee Wyatt (Glenda) and sister-in-law Bertha Hutto. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and his lifelong friend Billy Grider.
Proceeded in death by his parent's Gus and Donnie Wyatt, sister Jolu Daniel, brothers Carl Dale Wyatt and Donald Gus Wyatt.
At John's request he will be cremated. His grandson's, Gary and A.J., will spread his ashes in the desert around Las Cruces and at his business he and his wife owned / operated for over 35 years "New and Used Necessities." Remaining ashes will be buried at Missionary Ridge cemetery located in Mesquite, New Mexico. John M will be buried at the feet of his older brother Carl Dale Wyatt.
A celebration of John's life will be held on January 20th, 2020 at 11:00am. Getz Funeral home located at 1410 E. Bowman Ave. in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020