John Marius "Jack" Ewing
Las Cruces - Jack Ewing passed away on March 16th, 2019 at the age of 88 years. He was a native of Lordsburg, New Mexico and was a long-time resident of Las Cruces. Jack was a Korean War-era veteran of the Army, where he worked on radar and missles. He attended New Mexico State University, from which he graduated with a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, and thus he became a professional engineer, serving in many capacities.
Jack had a long and varied career that included ranching, truck driving, working in aerospace, and designing and building large and small engines. He and his family moved around the country before settling in Las Cruces in the mid-1960s. He worked for Boeing and Grumman Aerospace, among other firms. He relocated to Las Cruces to become a vital team leader with Grumman, working on the Lunar Excursion Module's engines and steering systems—which he helped oversee building and testing. He also worked with Valley Irrigation and Cummins Engine Company and later, with Paul Curry Real Estate in Las Cruces.
Jack was a devout Christian and an experienced private pilot. He could often be seen flying small planes on business, and while doing Christian endeavors. He also traveled the world in service to the Lord. In addition, Jack enjoyed singing with Voz Vaqueros.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary, as well as six children (Jay, Patsy, John, Judy, Michael and James), eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Memorial of Jack's life will be held at 10 a.m. on May 4th, at Heart for the World Church in Las Cruces, with Pastor Dale Walker officiating. Jack will be buried in Mountain View Cemetary in Lordsburg, on Sunday, May 5th at 11 a.m.
Memory Donations in honor of Jack can be made to the Gospel Rescue Mission, by sending them to P.O. Box 386 in Las Cruces, NM 88004. Donors will be sent back a receipt.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019