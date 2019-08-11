|
John Parra Jr.
Mesilla - JOHN PARRA, JR., age 47, of Mesilla entered eternal life Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus in El Paso, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 2, 1971 in Las Cruces to John Sr. and Elisa Chavarria Parra. John was a diesel mechanic by trade and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Elisa Parra of Mesilla; his five children, Lynette Parra (Jeff) of Rio Rancho, Timothy Gonzales (Olivia) of Phoenix, AZ., Samantha Parra, John Parra III and Jasmine Parra all of Las Cruces; two sisters, Dora Borunda (Albert) of Mesilla and Michelle Parra (Kendal Lewis) of Las Cruces; his close friend, Elizabeth Sanchez of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seven grandchildren; three nieces, Priscilla Borunda, Mercedes Orona and Emery Guadian; and a nephew, Louie Orona. John was preceded in death by father, John Parra Sr., on February 18, 2010; maternal grandparents, Fernando and Epifania Chavarria and paternal grandparents, Julian and Ignacia Vigil.
Visitation for John will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla with the Reverend Christopher William, Celebrant. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date at the San Albino Cemetery alongside his father.
Serving as casket bearers will be Kendal Lewis, Daniel Padilla, Eliazar Hernandez, Larry Harris, Dennis Vigil, Timothy Gonzales and Vince Montez. Honorary bearer will be Danny Moreno.
Serving as casket bearers will be Kendal Lewis, Daniel Padilla, Eliazar Hernandez, Larry Harris, Dennis Vigil, Timothy Gonzales and Vince Montez. Honorary bearer will be Danny Moreno.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 11, 2019