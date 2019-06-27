Resources
More Obituaries for John Anaya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Anaya

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John R. Anaya Obituary
John R. Anaya

- - John R. Anaya, 64, former resident of Las Cruces, passed away May 26, 2019 in Colton, CA surrounded by family and friends. He was the son of Ann Anaya and Evangelisto Anaya of Las Cruces. He is survived by his father and brothers, Evan, Antonio and Steve Anaya; sisters Priscilla Marquez, Eve Gomez, Jeanette Rios and Rose Martinez. He is preceded in death by his son John Anaya Jr and mother Ann Anaya. We were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be forever in our hearts and truly missed. Rest in peace baby brother.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.