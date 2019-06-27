|
John R. Anaya
- - John R. Anaya, 64, former resident of Las Cruces, passed away May 26, 2019 in Colton, CA surrounded by family and friends. He was the son of Ann Anaya and Evangelisto Anaya of Las Cruces. He is survived by his father and brothers, Evan, Antonio and Steve Anaya; sisters Priscilla Marquez, Eve Gomez, Jeanette Rios and Rose Martinez. He is preceded in death by his son John Anaya Jr and mother Ann Anaya. We were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be forever in our hearts and truly missed. Rest in peace baby brother.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 27, 2019