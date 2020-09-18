John Robert Bonar
Las Cruces - John Robert Bonar passed peacefully at home with his wife by his side on September 12, 2020, after battling a long illness. He was 63 years old. John was born and raised in Wauseon, OH. Not interested in staying put, John joined the Army after graduating high school. While serving he met and married Christine Brighton, whom he shares two children with. During his time he served overseas as a crew chief in Korea and Germany. After returning back to the states, John was promoted to Warrant Officer and was eventually deployed for the duration of the first war in Iraq (Desert Shield, and Desert Storm). He retired from the military not long after returning home from Iraq.
After retiring, John traveled across the states looking for a place to settle, but never found home until he landed in Deming, NM. He fell in love with the desert, calling it "God's Country" and he never left. The desert also brought him his love, Melanie Bowie, whom he married and spent his final days with.
John is survived by his wife Melanie, two children Cara Scott and husband Ryan, Justin Bonar and wife Karmen, and two grandchildren, Jack and Jameson Bonar.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com