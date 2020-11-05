John "Jack" Shaver Jr.



It's true, you should never take life for granite.



Our friend, brother and son John "Jack" Shaver Jr. started his ultimate rock hunt on October 29, 2020. Jack was born on April 26, 1951, in Herkimer, NY, son of John Lowell Shaver, Sr. And the late Anita Mildred Primeau Shaver. Surviving him are his two sisters, Alissa Smith and her husband, Andrew of Fairfield and Rebecca Pache and her husband, Peter, of Poland; two nieces, Nicole Talbots and Katelyn Miner; two nephews, Andrew Hill and Brandon Miner; several cousins and numerous friends.



If you were a friend of Jack's, you knew it. He had a devotion to friendship and always had the perfect joke in the right moment. Happy Dog Food Truck lost a loyal customer and friend. He had a knack for overcoming obstacles that might bring a normal person down because he almost always had a very positive outlook. He spent his time perfecting his passion for rocks and stones by cutting, polishing and selling them. He would have said that you've got to commit to rock hunting, it's all ore nothing. He met a lot of his friend's through the many years of being a devoted vendor at the Farmer's Market. In his early days there, most people knew him as "Cactus Jack".



He loved reading history books and forecasting weather, in fact he's been known to predict the weather sometimes at 4:30 in the morning and would make a couple phone calls to reveal his predictions to his closest friends. He might of said, People using umbrellas always seem to be under the weather.



Jack will be missed dearly as he continues his journey. He will always be our Herkimer Diamond. Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home in Herkimer, New York and any services will be private at the family's discretion.



Rock on!









