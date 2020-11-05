1/
John "Jack" Shaver Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Shaver Jr.

It's true, you should never take life for granite.

Our friend, brother and son John "Jack" Shaver Jr. started his ultimate rock hunt on October 29, 2020. Jack was born on April 26, 1951, in Herkimer, NY, son of John Lowell Shaver, Sr. And the late Anita Mildred Primeau Shaver. Surviving him are his two sisters, Alissa Smith and her husband, Andrew of Fairfield and Rebecca Pache and her husband, Peter, of Poland; two nieces, Nicole Talbots and Katelyn Miner; two nephews, Andrew Hill and Brandon Miner; several cousins and numerous friends.

If you were a friend of Jack's, you knew it. He had a devotion to friendship and always had the perfect joke in the right moment. Happy Dog Food Truck lost a loyal customer and friend. He had a knack for overcoming obstacles that might bring a normal person down because he almost always had a very positive outlook. He spent his time perfecting his passion for rocks and stones by cutting, polishing and selling them. He would have said that you've got to commit to rock hunting, it's all ore nothing. He met a lot of his friend's through the many years of being a devoted vendor at the Farmer's Market. In his early days there, most people knew him as "Cactus Jack".

He loved reading history books and forecasting weather, in fact he's been known to predict the weather sometimes at 4:30 in the morning and would make a couple phone calls to reveal his predictions to his closest friends. He might of said, People using umbrellas always seem to be under the weather.

Jack will be missed dearly as he continues his journey. He will always be our Herkimer Diamond. Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home in Herkimer, New York and any services will be private at the family's discretion.

Rock on!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenner Funeral Home - Herkimer
115 Court Street
Herkimer, NY 13350
315-866-4590
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 1, 2020
Jack and I use to compete for the highest grades in chemistry class in 11 th grade. I think he won , but was kind enough to say we tied at end of the school year. Really nice guy. I’m very sorry for your loss.
Patricia Diehl
Classmate
November 1, 2020
I am very sad to hear this. Jack and I were close friends since grade school. I remember hanging out with him and playing music with him (he was a drummer). He called me one time and told me that I needed to come over to his house......"you need to hear this". It was Jimi Hendrix. We sat and listened for hours!!!! Later in the 70's we went on camping trips to the Adirondacks. The picture is not a good one but is one of our camping weekends. Larry Pezdek is on the far right just half in the pic. We lost track of each other over the years but did "get together" again on Facebook. I will always remember Jack and cherish our friendship.
Jim Gabler
Classmate
November 1, 2020
Ken Hutton
Classmate
October 31, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. Jack and I have been good friends since high school days. We visited him in NM and I talked to him a few times a week. I considered him to be not only a dear friends, but a confidant. If you told him something, it never went any further. I'm going to miss our talks. Prayers for his family. I'll always miss him.
Sharon Hovanec
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved