John Sjoquist
Las Cruces - JOHN SJOQUIST, age 88 of Las Cruces passed away July 23, 2019. He was born June 6, 1931 and raised in St. James, Minnesota. After graduating high school, John joined the National Guard and served in Korea during the Korean War. While working for the State of California, John met the love of his life, Magdelina "Bambi" Sjoquist. Until his last breath, he considered loving and marring Bambi his greatest accomplishment.
John and Bambi moved to New Mexico where he had a successful career in farming, and as a broker selling farms and ranches. John was smart, lovable, funny and feisty. He had an outer shell and a soft mushy inside. John loved betting on horses, playing golf, auditing college classes, playing poker, watching PBS, Gunsmoke and Inherit the Wind.
"From much love of living, from hope and fear set free, we thank brief Thanksgiving whatever God may be. That no man lives forever, that dead man rise up never and even the weariest river finds somewhere safe to be". Algernon Sevinelburne.
Thank you John for gifting us your love. The Byrnes Family
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 21, 2019